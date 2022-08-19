Ace Steel Says Fans Would Be 'On The Edge Of Their Seats' For A Sasha Banks Pipe Bomb

The concept of the "pipe bomb" first came about after CM Punk verbally aired his frustrations with WWE and some of its biggest stars on the June 27, 2011 edition of "Raw". The line between reality and kayfabe was so blurred that people weren't sure what to actually believe. Since then, many wrestlers have used his words as a blueprint to cut their own versions of a 'pipe bomb'.

"WWF back in the day was all the toys and the wrestling buddies and all that stuff, and it was all superficial. It was all superficial on the surface and you didn't know anything about this person as a person. That worked for a time because it was geared towards the kids, it was the cartoon characters."

Steel signed a developmental contract with WWE in January 2007, but he made only a handful of appearances on the main roster and was released in 2008. He returned to the company as a coach at the Performance Center in late 2019 before being released in January of this year. He currently works as a producer for AEW.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Wrestling Perspective Podcast with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.