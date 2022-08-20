Possible Reason The Usos Weren't On WWE SmackDown

The Bloodline was a family of one on Friday's "WWE SmackDown," possibly because of Canada's policies toward DUIs.

Roman Reigns was without his trusty backup in Montreal. WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso weren't backstage with their Tribal Chief, and they didn't accompany him to the ring to address number one contender Drew McIntyre, with a stagehand doing their normal job of handing Reigns his microphone. "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn suggested in a backstage segment that the Usos had "trouble at the border," and according to the United States Customs & Border Patrol website, it seems likely that trouble has something to do with Jimmy Uso's multiple arrests for driving under the influence.

"A single Driving Under the Influence (DUI) conviction is not grounds to deny entry into the United States," the website states. "However, a criminal offense may be a factor in whether your application is approved by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Multiple DUI convictions or a DUI conviction in combination with other misdemeanor offenses can make a person inadmissible and require a waiver prior to entering the United States."

While Jey has a single DWI offense from 2018, Jimmy has been arrested four times since 2011 for DUI, with the most recent occurring in July 2021, which would mean he would require a waiver to enter Canada. During the 2021 incident, Jimmy was reportedly aggravated during the field sobriety test and called one officer "an a**hole." Jimmy had previously been arrested twice in 2019 and once in 2011.