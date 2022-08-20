New WWE Trademark Filing Could Reveal The Name Of Bayley's Faction

WWE's resident Role Model Bayley returned at SummerSlam earlier this year. She didn't come alone, however, as she showed up in Nashville with the also-returning Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. The three have been slowly but surely taking over "Raw" on Monday nights, as of late, however they have yet to reveal a name for their faction. Thanks to the Wrestling Observer, we may now know what the trio's name could be.

According to the Wrestling Observer, WWE filed for the trademark, "Damage CTRL" on August 16. The reason why it's believed to be the name of the newly formed stable is that the word, "Control" seems to be a big part of the group's MO. Bayley, Kai, and SKY have been seen using the word different times, with Kai even putting "Damage Control" as the caption of an Instagram post featuring the group. Bayley even said they brought her back to fix the "damage" caused by people like Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch.

The three are set to face off against the team of the "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka on September 3 at Clash at the Castle event in Cardiff, Wales, after weeks of feuding with the three. Before that match, however, fans will get a preview this Monday on "Raw"; Kai and SKY will take on Bliss and Asuka, with the winners moving on to the finals of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament, which will also take places at Clash at the Castle.