WWE Considering Nashville For SummerSlam 2023

Could WWE tune up the band once again for SummerSlam in Music City? It looks like that is a possibility, according to WrestleVotes. The account reported that many in the company are "beyond thrilled" from its residence in Nashville as the city played host to The Biggest Party of the Summer. It's believed that the city could get a second shot at it as soon as next year. The report says that the city is on the shortlist and a decision should come within early 2023.

Nashville was chock full of pro wrestling during SummerSlam weekend. The premiere live event took place at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, and Ric Flair's Last Match went down on Sunday over at the Municipal Auditorium only a half a mile away. Starrcast V also took place in conjunction with Flair's Last Match on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Tennessee's very own Jeff Jarrett was an active participant at all three events as he made appearances at Starrcast, was special guest referee for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles match, and fought Ric Flair in the Nature Boy's final bout.