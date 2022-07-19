WWE Hall Of Famer Jeff Jarrett is not under a talent contract with WWE, which is why he is allowed to compete in the upcoming Ric Flair retirement match, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest “Wrestling Observer Radio.”

Yesterday the main event for the upcoming show in Nasvhille, TN at ‘Starrcast V’ during WWE SummerSlam weekend was confirmed, with Flair set to team up with AEW’s Andrade El Idolo as they take on Jarrett and AEW/ROH star Jay Lethal. This will be Flair’s final in-ring encounter, and an angle was set up for this one with Lethal and Jarrett attacking him, leaving the Nature Boy bleeding.

Considering the fact that Jarrett is currently working as WWE’s Senior Vice President Of Live Events, there was some surprise that he was involved, but because he doesn’t have a talent contract with the company it is possible. While WWE talent have been booked by Conrad Thompson before such as The Undertaker, they were ultimately pulled by the company.

That will not be the case in regards to Jarrett’s involvement in this match, as everything has reportedly been worked out when it comes to this deal. The show is featuring talent from a variety of different promotions, with the show featuring a stacked card that also includes The Briscoes facing The Von Erichs, and Killer Kross against Harry Smith amongst many others.

It is going to be a busy weekend for Jarrett, as not only will he headline this show, which is available on FITE, but he is also going to be appearing at WWE SummerSlam. The WWE Hall Of Famer is set to be the special guest referee in the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match between The Usos and The Street Profits after their recent encounters have seen mistakes from the officials as part of the storyline.

