During the latest episode of “WWE SmackDown,” it was confirmed that WWE Hall Of Famer Jeff Jarrett will be the special guest referee for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match at WWE SummerSlam between the Street Profits and the Usos.

The wrestling world has been reacting to the news ever since, and that includes former WWE official Jimmy Korderas, who gave his thoughts on the situation during his latest “Reffin Rant” on Twitter. Korderas said “it was unexpected” to hear that Jarrett was going to be taking on the role, but that was a good thing.

“A lot of people say, ‘Wow, that caught me off-guard,’ exactly … I was kind of hoping for Sami Zayn, because that would have made it a lot [more] interesting, but at the same time, now it’s keeping us guessing,” he said. “Not only did they pick someone who is big in Tennessee and Nashville, because that’s his home state and he was a big-time star … But is he going to side, is he going to stay neutral? Is he going to do the dirty work for Vince McMahon? We don’t know, they’re keeping us guessing and that’s what I like most about it. Looking forward to seeing Double J in stripes.”

Despite the fact he left his backstage role with WWE back in January 2021 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jarrett has returned to work for the company as the Senior Vice President of Live Events. He recently revealed what his goals are in that particular role, stating he’s “highly energized to get in there, roll up my sleeves, and keep on keeping on and try different things and be innovative. And at the end of the day, like all of us, create more revenue for WWE.”

UNDISPUTED WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP “LAST MAN STANDING” MATCH

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

“SMACKDOWN” WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan (c)

WWE UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Theory vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

UNDISPUTED WWE TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH W/JEFF JARRETT AS SPECIAL GUEST REFEREE

Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)

Happy Corbin vs. Pat McAfee

