WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has now confirmed the reports that he’s back in a new “high-level” executive position with WWE.

Speaking on his “My World” Podcast by AdFreeShows with host Conrad Thompson — which Jarrett confirmed he will still continue to host moving forward — the King of the Mountain remained tight-lipped, but ultimately confirmed his specific position.

“I believe I’ll leave it personal for that matter,” Jarrett said. “Kind of what’s been stated out there, SVP of Live Events. You know as well as anybody my passion is in live events. But I’ll just kind of leave that right there.”

Jarrett was initially brought in to work behind the scenes at Vince McMahon’s promotion in January 2019, but quietly left the company two years later. The six-time WWE Intercontinental Champion had a short stint as a producer, then moved on to join the creative team before finding a more suited role in the live events department. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jarrett’s work became limited as the company had to pause touring and produce events behind a closed set. It was also noted that the split between Jarrett and WWE had been amicable.

After leaving WWE , Jarrett joined AdFreeShows to begin his weekly “My World” podcast. He also made a number of appearances on the independent circuit, notably wrestling at “The Wrld on GCW” event that took place at Hammerstein Ballroom on January 23, earlier this year. Jarrett, nicknamed “The Last Outlaw”, defeated Effy during the promotion’s debut show at the iconic venue. The former IMPACT Wrestling executive also appeared at NWA’s Crockett Cup event the following month, officiating the NWA World Heavyweight Championship encounter between Nick Aldis and Matt Cardona.

