Bobby Fulton Hospitalized

Wrestling legend Bobby Fulton's son, Dillion Hines, announced on Saturday that his father is in the hospital.

Hines tweeted, "Came back home to NC for the weekend with dad, an hour out had to rush him to the hospital. They pronounced that dad is sepsis and has double pneumonia! Please keep him in your prayers. Thanks! -Dillion"

After the first tweet, Hines tweeted, "These next 48 hrs are critical! Prays for the doctors to have the wisdom and healing for dad."

In December 2019, Fulton announced he had throat cancer. He was cancer-free in June 2020, but a month later, he was hospitalized again due to cancer returning to different parts of his throat. He had throat surgery in November 2021.

Fulton retired from pro wrestling in the summer of 2020 after a career starting in 1977. Fulton wrestled for several territories, including WCW, Mid-South, Jim Crockett Promotions, Smoky Mountain Wrestling, and Stampede Wrestling.

Fulton teamed with Tommy Rogers as the tag team, The Fantastics. The tag team held several titles, including the NWA Mid-America Tag Team Championship, NWA United States Tag Team Championship, and NWA American Tag Team Championship.

He also started the wrestling promotion James Hines Presents Big Time Wrestling in 1990. The promotion is still going strong, with its next event slated for October 15. Kane, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Lex Luger, Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake, Demolition, "Cowboy" Bob Orton Jr, Erik Redbeard, Repo Man, Baby Doll, Cameron, and Buff Bagwell are scheduled to be at the event.