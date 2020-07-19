Bobby Fulton, one-half of The Fantastics, has been hospitalized, according to his son, Dillon Hines. Fulton was diagnosed with throat cancer in December of 2019, and was declared cancer-free in June. Unfortunately, Fulton is in the hospital due to the cancer returning.

"This is Dillon Hines. I'm sadly informing you today that my father has been admitted to the hospital. He's in poor condition. Please send positive thoughts and prayers for him. ... The cancer has returned to a different part of dad's throat. We will need a lot of prayers. Thanks!"

Earlier this week, Fulton, 59, announced on his Facebook page that he was retiring from pro wrestling.

"The other day my son's pastor announced he was gonna retire," Fulton wrote. "The other day, I looked at a photo of my son and I last year at Tecumseh when I was healthy. Today, I announce I am retired from professional wrestling. I'm no longer going to do independent events.

"There's been a lot of contributing factors, but I no longer have the same love for this business I started with in 1977. Thank you to all for the support over the years, who knows I may drop in to see some old friends one day. I appreciate you all for the support over the years. Thank you!"

Up until his announcement, Fulton had been making in-ring appearances at indie events and wrestling conventions.

