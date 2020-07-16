Bobby Fulton, 59, announced his retirement from wrestling today on his Facebook page.

"Today is the anniversary of my friend Bruiser Brody's death," Fulton wrote. "The other day my son's pastor announced he was gonna retire. The other day, I looked at a photo of my son and I last year at Tecumseh when I was healthy. Today, I announce I am retired from professional wrestling. I'm no longer going to do independent events.

"There's been a lot of contributing factors, but I no longer have the same love for this business I started with in 1977. Thank you to all for the support over the years, who knows I may drop in to see some old friends one day. I appreciate you all for the support over the years. Thank you!"

Fulton wrestled since 1977 for a number of different territories including: WCW, Mid-South, Memphis, Jim Crockett Promotions, Stampede Wrestling, and others. Best known as one-half of The Fantastics, he won numerous tag titles with tag partners: Tommy Rogers, Tracy Smothers, Jackie Fulton, and others.

After being diagnosed with throat cancer in December of 2019, he announced in June he was cancer-free. Over the past few few years, Fulton still made in-ring appearances at indie events and appeared at wrestling conventions.