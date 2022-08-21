AEW Star Shares Photo With CM Punk, References Reports Of Unhappiness

Could the reports of backstage tension between CM Punk and AEW be part of an elaborate storyline?

Dax Harwood of FTR sure seemed to hint at that Sunday, posting a photo of himself and Punk in the backstage area with the AEW World Champion throwing up a jaw punch pose. In the caption, Harwood referenced the reports of Punk's unhappiness in AEW.

"He gave me the 'jobber jaw punch' pose," Harwood wrote on Twitter. "And if you can't tell, he's VERY unhappy."

According to Fightful Select, Punk's unhappiness stems from a promo delivered by "Hangman" Adam Page during their feud for the AEW World Championship earlier this year. In the promo, Page called out Punk for taking "a big game about workers' rights" but doing the "exact opposite" since showing up in AEW, and vowed to "defend All Elite Wrestling" from Punk ahead of their match at Double or Nothing.

On last week's "AEW Dynamite," Punk going off-script and calling out Page was reportedly considered "a receipt" for the latter's earlier comments.

Amid the ongoing drama, Punk is scheduled to wrestle Jon Moxley in an AEW World Championship title unification match this Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite" in Cleveland, Ohio. Despite the match happening earlier than expected, Punk vs. Moxley is once again planned for the All Out pay-per-view on September 4, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. There is also growing speculation of MJF returning during Wednesday's match for the first time since his pipebomb on June 1.