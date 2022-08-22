Booker T Breaks Down Issue He Had With CM Punk Calling Out Adam Page On AEW Dynamite

Booker T's biggest gripe with CM Punk going off-script to call out "Hangman" Adam Page on last week's "AEW Dynamite" was that Punk did so without Page actually being in the building. However, Booker has welcomed the idea of Punk's random name-drop leading to a storyline involving Page.

"Have you seen Christian's promos lately? You're supposed to go in on somebody if you're in a program with them," Booker said on his "Hall of Fame" podcast. "But it's not the same thing with [Punk calling out Page]. The guy [Page] wasn't even in the building. And you're just going to talk about him? And make him look like a piece of crap? For what reason? That's the question. Was it for the betterment of the show? Or was it to create this – [a controversy] we're talking about right now?"

Booker then implored Punk to show more leadership, reiterating several times that AEW's young locker room looks up to him.

"CM Punk is in a leadership position, and that, more so than anything, has to be displayed," Booker emphasized. "Leadership – because you're the guy everyone is looking to, to make this thing work. You're the one who they paid the big money to. So when you're in that position, you're in a position of leadership. And me personally, I don't know – I can be wrong on that but I think Tony Khan has to step up. I think CM Punk needs to step up, too, as a leader and a general for that company. CM Punk is in a very unique position to where people are looking towards him to make sure they win. Again, I could be wrong."