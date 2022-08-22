Health Update On Bobby Fulton

As noted on Saturday, Bobby Fulton's son Dillion Hines announced that his father was in the hospital due to double pneumonia and sepsis. A day after, on Sunday, Fulton provided an update on Twitter.

The former NWA United States Tag Team Champion wrote, "They were able to get rid of the sepsis as they caught it in time. Doctors will be checking for COVID tomorrow. I'm still on oxygen as I'm still dealing with pneumonia. I appreciate all the thoughts and prayers! I hope to be out of the hospital on Tuesday."

Fulton also replied to a fan about his health. He tweeted, "I'm feeling better, I'll be out of the hospital Tuesday hopefully."

Fulton successfully battled throat cancer twice. He first announced he was cancer-free in June 2020, but a month later he was hospitalized again due to cancer returning to different parts of his throat. He underwent throat surgery in November 2021. A month later, in December, he had shoulder replacement surgery.

He retired from pro wrestling in the summer of 2020, after a career starting in 1977. During his career, he teamed with Tommy Rogers in the tag team, The Fantastics.

Fulton has his own wrestling promotion called James Hines Presents Big Time Wrestling. He created the promotion in 1990. The promotion's next event is on October 15 and several wrestling legends are slated to appear, including Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Lex Luger, Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake, and Kane.