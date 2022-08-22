Ruby Soho Gives Update On Her Pro Wrestling Future

Ruby Soho has been with AEW almost a year after debuting with the company at All Out in 2021, but after over 12 years in the industry, the former Riott Squad leader has picked up her fair share of bumps and bruises on the road. While Soho has "not thought about retiring anytime soon," she is entering a stage in her career where thoughts are drifting to what is next.

"I feel it a lot more, it takes me a lot more to recover from matches than it used to," she said during a GalaxyCon panel. "After each one I am hurting a little bit more, so it's just gotten me to start thinking about life after wrestling, which before I had blinders on, 'this is what I am doing,' I am not necessarily preparing for it, but I also want to know my interests outside of this."

Fans needn't worry just yet about her hanging up the boots, as Soho made it clear she is going to continue wrestling "as long as my body will allow me," but it is obvious that life after professional wrestling is something the veteran is at least contemplating.

"This will still always be the driving force behind everything that I am doing right now, and I love it more than anything," she said. "But, I am held together with toothpicks and bubblegum at this point guys, so I think I've got more years behind me than ahead of me, but I am going to do this for as long as I can."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit GalaxyCon with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.