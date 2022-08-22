Backstage News On WWE Hall Of Famer Who Will Be Portrayed In Season Three Of Young Rock

NBC's "Young Rock" is making a huge addition to the show.

PWInsider is reporting that producers for the show are currently looking for someone around 6'7" and 300 lbs. to play Hulk Hogan. The third season is set to begin filming next month in Memphis and will feature Hogan as a recurring guest star. With Hogan described as in "the prime of his wrestling career," it's expected for the upcoming season to feature the late-1980s/early-1990s "Golden Era" of what was then known as the World Wrestling Federation.

The television show makes numerous time jumps, with a framing device set during the 2032 presidential election, and has bounced around from the early '80s to the late '80s and the '90s. While there's no word yet on who will be playing Hogan, wrestlers including Luke Hawx and Colt Cabana have appeared on the show playing wrestlers from the business's past, with Hawx playing Rock's famous rival, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, and Cabana playing legendary jobber The Brooklyn Brawler.

The third season of "Young Rock" is set to premiere on November 4th, the same month as the draft for Johnson's version of the XFL. Johnson purchased the alternative football league along with his ex-wife Dany Garcia, as well as RedBird Capital Partners. It had originally been owned and operated by Johnson's former boss, Vince McMahon. The new season is set to kickoff in February 2023.

Johnson is also set to star in the upcoming Black Adam film from Warner Bros. The film is set to be released on October 21st.