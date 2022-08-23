WWE Legend Wants Ric Flair To Have One More Match Against Him

On July 31, Ric Flair competed in what he has said will be his last match ever, however, one former member of the Four Horsemen wants to take on the 73-year-old Flair in a future contest. "Why doesn't [Flair] wrestle me? He doesn't like me," WWE legend Paul Roma said while on the "Cheap Heat Productions Podcast." "He didn't think I was a Horseman, right, he didn't think I was Horseman caliber. He said it, so why doesn't he get in that ring with Pretty Paul Glory Roma? ... Bring Tully, we'll bring him at ringside. Let me show you and let me show the entire world how much a Horseman I really am."

While Roma was in the Four Horsemen, the other members included Tully Blanchard, Arn Anderson, and Flair, who was the most successful member of the famous faction. Roma, who last wrestled in December 2021 at an independent show, discussed whether or not he believes Flair would accept the challenge from him. "He's not going to do it," Roma said. "You know what? I'm challenging [Flair]. Yes, I'm putting it out there."

Flair had a whole show dedicated to his last match in what wound up being the second-largest independent event of modern times behind All In, which happened in 2018, called Ric Flair's Last Match. The card featured talent from various promotions such as AAA, Impact Wrestling, MLW, AEW, and others and was headlined by Flair teaming with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to take on Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. Flair and El Idolo won after Flair locked in the Figure Four and Jarrett's shoulders were down for the count of three.

