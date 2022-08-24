Victoria Says Top WWE Attitude Era Star Got Heat For Kicking Out Of Her Finish

There are devastating finishers in the world of professional wrestling like the Tombstone Piledriver, the One-Winged Angel, and the spear. But what about on the women's side of the spectrum? A few maneuvers stand out, including Victoria's Widow's Peak. Speaking with "Just Alyx," Victoria revealed the story of how her brutal finishing move first came into her possession.

"Molly Holly went to an independent show, and she came back, and she said, 'Victoria' – we called each other by our characters, we never call each other by our real names ... She came back, 'Victoria, I've got a move for you. I went to an independent show and saw this guy, Roderick Strong, do this move.' And I was the bigger girl of our clan, our show, and I could pick up everybody, so I was the muscle. I was the base, you know, the cheerleading base, catching everybody. And she taught me. We did it on the outside of the ring. She took it, and everybody went (gasps)."

Though the word "finish" is attached to signature moves for these stars, there are exceptions when a wrestler will kick out to keep the match going.

"I think, one time, Lita [kicked out of the widow's peak], and it was Lita, and I got yelled at backstage. I was like, 'Well if anybody's going to kick out of it.' They're like, 'You never let anybody kick out of your finisher without help or a foot on the ropes or something. I don't remember where [or] when the match was. I'll be honest with you. It was before the cage match, but I got a lot of heat backstage."

