Paul Roma Recalls The Moment He Realized Hulk Hogan's Act Was 'Bullsh*t'

The red and yellow of Hulkamania isn't pumping through Paul Roma's veins. The former Four Horseman brought up Hulk Hogan in a new interview with "Cheap Heat Productions Podcast." Roma gave Hogan credit for his showmanship, but that's where any adulation ended.

"He can't wrestle," Roma said. "All joking aside, he can't wrestle. He was a great showman, they put a lot of money behind him and they made it work, right?

"Hogan started believing his own bullsh*t, you know what I mean? 'Hey, I'm really beating Andre The Giant.' No, you're not. No, you're not. 'Hey guy, hit me with your finish, I'm gonna kick out of it,' of course you are. You kick out of everybody's finish, that's what you do, but at the end of the day, you're just a punk ass."

Roma wrestled for Vince McMahon from 1984-1991 and his first impression of Hogan was "cordial." He recalls working out overseas with him and riding in his limo with him.