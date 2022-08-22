Paul Roma Addresses Whether He Thinks Vince McMahon Is Really Done

The recent damning allegations of misconduct involving millions of dollars of hush money payments being made to multiple women by Vince McMahon are undoubtedly going to have long-lasting effects. Although McMahon retired from WWE last month in the midst of an investigation into said allegations, former WWE superstar Paul Roma, who performed for the company between 1984 and 1991 in tag teams such as The Young Stallions and Power and Glory, has addressed whether he believes the 76-year-old is truly done.

"I think he may have some say, as far as tableside talk with Triple H – with Hunter and his daughter [Stephanie McMahon]," Roma told "Cheap Heat Productions Podcast." "Is he out of it [WWE]? I think maybe now this time, maybe he is. Look, Hunter can run the company, him and Stephanie. Hunter knows what he's doing. I don't know who's writing the angles for NXT, maybe it was him and Shawn [Michaels], but they did a great job. They did a really great job."

Stephanie McMahon took over as Chairwoman of WWE following her father's retirement, while she also assumed the role of co-CEO alongside Nick Khan. Meanwhile, Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over as Head of Creative – a position Vince McMahon held since the 1980s – and was also named as EVP of Talent Relations, permanently replacing John Laurinaitis. The recently fired Laurinaitis was also named in the allegations that were initially brought into the public spotlight by The Wall Street Journal.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Cheap Heat Productions Podcast with a h/t to Wrestling INC. for the transcription.

