Bayley Wrestles First WWE Televised Match Since Major Knee Surgery

After returning at SummerSlam late last month, we weren't sure when we'd see Bayley step back between the ropes for another match. Not too long after her return, it was announced she'd team up with new allies IYO SKY and Dakota Kai to take on the team of "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss. Before that though, Bayley competed at house shows during WWE's recent tour of Canada even crossing paths with WWE Hall of Famer, Trish Stratus. Despite wrestling on house shows, it was unclear when WWE's "Role Model" was going to return to the ring on TV. That was, until tonight.

After opening up the show with SKY and Kai to target Stratus, it was announced that Bayley would be competing on "Raw" against "SmackDown" star, Aliyah. Aliyah, of course, is from Toronto (where "Raw" was live this week) so it would make sense why she would make a guest appearance. However, the hometown advantage didn't seem to work in this case, as Bayley ended up victorious, taking out Aliyah and getting the pinfall victory.

This was Bayley's first televised match in WWE in over a year, as her last one came in June 2021 when she and Seth Rollins defeated Bianca Belair and Cesaro in a mixed tag team match on "SmackDown." This also was her first televised singles match since June 2021, when she came up short in a Hell in the Cell match against Bianca Belair for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship at the titular event.