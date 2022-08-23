Nick Aldis Gives Update On His NWA Contractual Status

Nick Aldis has provided fans with an update on his contract status with the NWA.

"I'm under contract," Aldis stated on the Kurt Angle Show. "I am under contract with NWA as of now, yeah."

Aldis made his NWA debut on the Championship Wrestling From Hollywood show in September 2017, beating Will Roode. He was inserted into the Worlds Heavyweight Championship scene after the match took place, challenging then-champion Tim Storm for the title. He lost the first match between the two but dethroned Storm in a re-match at Cage of Death 19. He was known as a fighting champion but would lose the title to Cody Rhodes at the All In pay-per-view. His popularity skyrocketed shortly after this and he became a favorite amongst fans.

"As far as me and Billy go, he's a complicated guy and we've had a very good relationship for the majority of the five years that we've been working together. It's a business relationship, so I have to respect his decision. All I can do is maximize the minutes I get and do the most with the opportunity that's presented to me albeit here or elsewhere."

Aldis began his career in 2003 and wrestled in the British indies for a few years. He then headed to TNA (now known as Impact Wrestling) in 2008 and teamed up with the likes of Doug Williams, Rob Terry, and Samoa Joe. He won the vacant TNA World Heavyweight Championship in November 2013 before leaving the company in 2015 and returning to the indies.

