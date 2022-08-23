Identity Of Man Who Tried To Attack AJ Styles On WWE Raw Reportedly Revealed

AJ Styles had a rough few weeks at work.

After getting jumped by Dexter Lumis two weeks ago, and then again last week, the Phenomenal One found himself once again being accosted by the barricade — but not by Lumis. This time it seemed to be random fan, but that random fan has now been identified by the @LocCompWWE Twitter account as BattleArts Pro's Rajan Husher. The account's Instagram page was followed by Husher a few days previously — Husher reportedly doesn't have a Twitter account — and two of the wrestlers responsible for training Husher confirmed his identity.

Styles was tagging with Bobby Lashley against The Miz and Ciampa when Husher attacked Styles, distracting security and allowing Dexter Lumis to attack Miz. This led to the match being thrown out due to interference.

Not much is known about Husher, a local Canadian wrestler, though footage of him wrestling Matt Zenith was found, and there's currently no word on Husher's involvement with Lumis and whether it was a one-time appearance or the start of a burgeoning faction. Lumis's actions have yet to be explained, with all three of his appearances since his return leading to him being dragged away by security. Styles has seemingly been the target of Lumis's animosity, though the recent attack on Miz and Ciampa complicates that slightly.

Lumis was released from WWE in April, before making his return earlier this month. He's not currently listed on WWE's internal roster, and there's no word as to which brand Lumis belongs to or his heel/face alignment, despite newly-returned stars like Karrion Kross and Hit Row being factored into such documents — Hit Row have been designated babyfaces, while Kross is expected to be a top heel on "WWE SmackDown," behind only Roman Reigns.