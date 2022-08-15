Interesting Backstage Note Regarding Dexter Lumis' WWE Internal Roster Status

Since Triple H has taken over as WWE's new Head of Creative and Head of Talent Relations, several former WWE stars have since returned to the promotion. First was Dakota Kai at WWE SummerSlam, followed by Karrion Kross and Hit Row on the last two episodes of "SmackDown", and finally Dexter Lumis, who returned last week on "Raw." And while reports have already emerged revealing where Kai and Kross fit in on WWE's roster, fans now have insight into where Hit Row and Lumis do as well.

According to PWInsider, the Hit Row trio of Ashante Adonis, B-Fab, and Top Dolla are listed as babyfaces on WWE's internal roster. The group had been presented as babyfaces during their brief run on the WWE main roster in late 2021. In addition to Hit Row, the report also confirmed that Ronda Rousey is still listed as a babyface. Perhaps the most interesting tidbit in the report is on Lumis and where he slots in at the current moment. PWInsider noted that, at this time, Lumis is not listed on either the "Raw" or "SmackDown" rosters, despite Lumis appearing on "Raw" last week. The report provided no reason for why Lumis wasn't included on either brand.

It should be noted that Lumis' return to WWE last week was under unique circumstances, with the former "NXT" star appearing in the crowd at the end of "Raw", following a string of unusual events backstage hinting towards his return. Lumis was seen being dragged away by security while AJ Styles celebrated his victory over The Miz; Lumis' appearance was later acknowledged by a post on the WWE website. Whatever Lumis' next move in WWE may be, it will likely be revealed tonight on the next episode of "Raw."