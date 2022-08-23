Former Ring Of Honor Announcer Is Stepping Away From Pro Wrestling

Since 2005, Lenny Leonard has been a staple in the professional wrestling landscape, notably serving as a commentator for promotions like Ring of Honor, Dragon Gate USA, Evolve, SHINE, PROGRESS, and most recently GCW, Terminus, and Women's Wrestling Army. And after all that, he's decided now is the time to enter the next phase of his life.

In the first of a two-part Twitter post earlier Tuesday afternoon, Leonard confirmed speculation on his future over the last few days, when he made an important announcement regarding his announcing career.

"Didn't want to make a big thing of it because it's not how I do things, but a few people have noticed & reached out so I thought I should confirm what some figured out by virtue of the name/profile changes here," Leonard said. "I have decided to step away from wrestling going forward. After close to 2 decades I just think it's time to call it a day. Evolve being sold to WWE and the pandemic closing Japan off to me for the last 3 years pretty much put the wheels for this day in motion a while back. There are only so many spots for announcers on the indy scene and it was very clear that there was not going to be a spot for me being part of one of the televised companies.