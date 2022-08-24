Gigi Dolin Teases Return Of Her Indie Persona

Toxic Attraction have essentially been running the women's division in "WWE NXT" ever since the promotion transitioned over to its new "2.0" mindset last year. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jane held the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Titles on two separate ocassions, while their leader Mandy Rose has been on top of the division as "NXT" Women's Champion for more than 300 days at this point. But even with such impressive accolades, it appears that Dolin has been reminiscing about a life without a name change. In a recent Twitter post, Dolin writes, "surely, PK is still in here somewhere," while snapping several selfies.

PK, or Priscilla Kelly, is Dolin's actual birth name and the title she used for her character on the independent circuit. Over the course of seven years as an active wrestler, she has signed with Major League Wrestling, worked with Shine Wrestling and captured their Shine Nova Champion, performed with Tokyo Joshi-Pro in Japan, and even wrestled on an episode of "AEW Dynamite." Dolin also came under a lot of scrutiny as an indie performer in December 2018 due to a match against Tuna as a part of the Suburban Street Fight promotion in Los Angeles, California. During the bout, Dolin appeared to pull a bloody tampon out of her tights and stick it inside Tuna's mouth. Gail Kim commented on the video in disgust and caused it to go viral, inspiring various people from the industry to give their opinions.

As noted, Dolin and Jane were surprise entries into the tournament to crown WWE Women's Tag Team Champions and defeated Natalya and Sonya Deville to advance to the semi-finals. Unfortunately, shortly after their victory, it was announced Dolin suffered injuries and will sit out the remainder of the tourney.