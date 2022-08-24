Former WWE Star Recalls Advice The Undertaker Gave About How To Tank A Bad Gimmick

Over the years, there have been a wide spectrum of gimmicks in WWE, and while some are completely serious, others lean more towards comedy. Brodus Clay's Funkasaurus character was an example of the latter. Despite the fact that fans were expecting him to be the next classic monster heel in WWE, he was presented completely differently, dancing to the ring with Naomi and Cameron by his side — much to the dismay of one of WWE's most legendary figures.

"Taker never liked it," Clay admitted on the "Talk Is Jericho" podcast. "Taker's advice to me was, he came up to me and was just like, 'Fall.' I said, 'What?' He was like, 'When you go out there and you debut tonight, fall. If you fall on the stage they'll scrap the whole thing.' I just looked at him and said, 'Would you fall?' He said, 'No, this is what the boss wanted.'"

The Funkasaurus character was never taken seriously in WWE and was ultimately short-lived. Clay worked alongside Tensai (Matt Bloom), becoming the tag team Tons Of Funk, but they remained a low-level comedy act, never getting a tag team title shot and seeing their match cut from the WrestleMania card in 2013. A heel turn that say Clay attack Tensai after a loss similarly went nowhere, and Clay was released from WWE in 2014, with his last feud coming in "NXT" against then-champion Adrian Neville (known today as AEW's PAC).

Nowadays, Clay works under the name of Tyrus, competing for NWA, where he is currently the NWA World Television Champion, while also working for Fox News.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Talk Is Jericho" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.