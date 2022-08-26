Mojo Rawley Discusses AEW, Possible WWE Return, Rob Gronkowski, WES, And More - Exclusive Interview

Well, we almost got to see a tease of what you clearheaded looks like in the ring, and that was at the WES show that was shut down in the UK ... What do you think went wrong with WES? This thing seemed like it had this huge potential, and then just kind of seems to have fluttered away kind of quickly. What do you think didn't work here with the WES promotion?

It was just too big of a goal, too quick. I know where they were trying to go. We talked to those guys at length. Honestly, we were thrilled with the opportunity that was at hand. They had some great financial backers, a great vision for the product. It actually went pretty hand-in-hand with a lot of the vision that Steve and I had for professional wrestling, and the impact where we would've liked to have seen it go. We loved the fact that this was going to be a traveling show, one promotion that traveled the world internationally and hit some markets that aren't frequently traveled and exhausted by all the other wrestling promotions. They wanted to hit the Middle East. There was plans for Dubai, and Istanbul, and some of these other places. And then the UK, bringing some to the US, bringing in celebrities like Alistair Overeem to train, to compete in the right settings with no handcuffs on, the direction was really pretty cool.

We loved the concept behind it. It was just one series of unfortunate events after another, after another, after another. We're talking deaths of country's rulers that thrust a country into mandatory shutdowns of events as per the mourning period, pivoting to a different country on literally one day's notice. On one day's notice they moved from Dubai over to England, and shopping all these venues and just trying to force it all in. It was a lot. And I think if they would've had the proper time to promote, to get the contract squared away — this is kind of the behind-the-scenes stuff that now, we're very familiar with at Paragon. It's just how long the legal side of these things take. How long the contracts take. You think, man, you have your lawyer read it, it's done in a day. Well, that's not the case.

Sometimes they take weeks for the lawyers to get back through, and then they make their changes, and then you got to schedule with their lawyers. That process takes months sometimes and it's a huge pain in the butt, but that's what happens when you put on a promotion and you're the one that's now in a position to be the boss. And it was just too much, too soon. I've talked with those guys, they plan on doing more shows, having a show I guess you could say, in the future. But finding a time to make this work, I don't know where they stand with that currently. But it would be interesting. But man, I can tell you, the thought process behind it, and of course, I'm only saying part of their plans here, they had some cool surprises lined up too. It was a really cool concept, I will say that for sure.