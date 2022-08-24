Mick Foley Recalls Shouting Match With Vince McMahon Over WWE Angle

Over the course of the last several decades, Vince McMahon has taken part in some insane onscreen angles. He's wrestled both his son and daughter in pay-per-view matches, been the main antagonist in a feud with Stone Cold Steve Austin, and gotten his head shaved at WrestleMania. One storyline involving McMahon that began, but never went anywhere due to real-life tragedy, was McMahon blowing himself up inside of a limo.

"I was really upset about it," WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley said on "Foley is Pod." "I had about a 45-minute talk/shouting match with Mr. McMahon because I hated that angle because at the time I was doing quite a bit with the injured service members and I was always working with kids who are facing challenges."

Foley revealed what he and McMahon talked about in their discussion that lasted about 45 minutes. "He gave me 45 minutes of his time and a lot of it was telling," Foley said. "I remember saying, 'You know who does think you're dead? A child ... A US Service member ... These are people coming up to me asking about you,' and he goes, 'Mick, Vince McMahon didn't die. Mr. McMahon died,' and I went, 'Do you think our fans know the difference?' He goes, 'Of course they do.'" The angle was scrapped after only two weeks due to the all-too-real horror of Chris, Nancy, and Daniel Benoit all passing away following a double-murder suicide that was perpetrated by Chris. The following night, McMahon, along with the WWE roster, stood on the "Raw" stage in remembrance prior to finding out the deaths were due to Chris' actions.

