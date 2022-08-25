WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry Predicts That The Rock Will Be A Future US President

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's bid to become President of the United States of America was unsuccessful on the sitcom "Young Rock." However, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry believes that his former Nation of Domination stablemate has what it takes to successfully run for office in the real world.

"I'm calling my shot right now. Dwayne Johnson will be President of the United States one day," Henry told Sportskeeda Wrestling.

In addition to becoming the Commander-in-Chief, Henry thinks that Johnson would be the type of politician who'd heal the nation, claiming that he'll be "the change in America that everybody needs." As such, the "World's Strongest Man" will be supporting his old friend should he decide to launch a political career.

"I've never been involved in politics in my life. When he decides to become a politician, I will do everything I can to push what party... Democrat, Republican, Independent — I don't care. Because I know he's going to do the right thing."

However, Henry doesn't expect Johnson to use any of his wrestling catchphrases to entertain voters. In fact, he stated that the Hollywood megastar would take the job seriously if he ran, predicting that he'd "[Johnson would] put away the entertainment and become a man of the people." That said, it remains to be seen if Johnson will follow in the footsteps of Jesse Ventura and Glenn Jacobs in becoming a wrestler-turned-politician. The Rock addressed running for President recently, encouraging fans — and potential voters — to keep their expectations of him tempered for now.