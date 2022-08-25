Roman Reigns Comments On Vince McMahon's WWE Resignation

Someone who has majorly benefited from Vince McMahon's influence over the last decade or so is reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and now the "The Tribal Chief" has shared his thoughts about McMahon's stunning retirement. McMahon's sudden exit came in the midst of sexual misconduct allegations which saw millions of dollars of unaccounted hush money payments made to former employees.

"You know, it was just hard to believe," Reigns said on the "Sports Illustrated Media Podcast." "I think, along with anyone who's followed this business or been in this business, that Vince is going to be running this. I'm gonna be long gone, you know, I'll be 20 years retired and Vince is still running the show, you know what I mean? ... "OK, we'll see you in six months or something like that," I think was kind of the mindset that I initially took, and then I received, you know, the talent relations text message and then obviously a personal message from him. We talked a little bit and yeah."

Paul "Triple H" Levesque, who Reigns defeated in the main event of WrestleMania 32 to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, took over from McMahon as head of creative and Reigns believes he's done an "excellent" job so far. The "Head of the Table" acknowledged that a honeymoon situation was going on with Levesque right now, and there's a lot of excitement that has been generated. After praising Levesque for taking on everything he has done in recent weeks, Reigns noted that he thought following John Cena as WWE's next main star would be tough, but following McMahon is something he can't imagine.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Sports Illustrated Media Podcast and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription