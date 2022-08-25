AEW Star Reveals How MJF Got Him The Job

Mark Sterling isn't afraid to credit one of the "Four Pillars" for his opportunity with AEW.

Sterling, who also moonlights as a producer for the "Major Pro Wrestling Figure Podcast" with Matt Cardona and Brian Myers, joined Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards on this week's "AEW Unrestricted," where he talked about first appearing in AEW as MJF's attorney, attempting to ban Jon Moxley's Paradigm Shift from being used. During the storyline, Sterling ended up having a match with Moxley.

"Max and I went to the same wrestling school," Sterling said. "So when the opportunity came up in an angle that there is a lawyer involved, obviously he said, 'I got the guy.' So that's when I came down."

Sterling and MJF both began their careers at Create A Pro, Myers' wrestling school in Hicksville, NY. Several other talents in AEW such as Max Caster and Bear Bronson are also graduates of the program. Sterling mentioned that his AEW debut took place during the COVID-19 pandemic, and his venture to "Dynamite" in Jacksonville was one of his first times out of the house since the pandemic struck. "It was super fun, and I thought sort of, 'That was it,' and I rode off into the sunset."

As Sterling notes, however, "it was not it." Sterling was signed to a contract by AEW in March 2021, where he became Jade Cargill's lawyer and he's since moved on to working with Tony Nese.

"I owe that to MJF for sort of trusting me," Sterling said. "He knew me so well, he knew that I could handle that."