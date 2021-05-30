AEW has signed the tag team, Bear Country, and Mark Sterling to new contracts, according to PWInsider.

Sterling first appeared last year as MJF’s lawyer during his feud with Jon Moxley. Earlier this week, he partnered up with Jade Cargill to be her manager going forward.

Bear Boulder and Bear Bronson debuted for AEW back in December, and have regularly appeared on both Dark and Dark: Elevation. The duo was also involved in the Casino Tag Team Royale at AEW Revolution.

No other contract details were reported and AEW has yet to make any official announcements.

As AEW EVP Cody Rhodes explained last year, it’s likely Bear Country and Sterling were working under a tier-0 contract, which is a per-appearance deal. Moving them to tier-1 is the company’s base contractor agreement.