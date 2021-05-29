After weeks of not wanting to be signed to any managers in AEW, Jade Cargill has decided to team-up with Mark Sterling. In the promo below, Cargill passed on an offer from Matt Hardy and revealed her new manager. Sterling had previous approached Cargill about being her manager.

Sterling noted that he only gets paid if Cargill wins, and otherwise works pro bono. AEW fans will remember Sterling showing up last year as MJF’s lawyer.

Cargill defeated KiLynn King on tonight’s AEW Dynamite and moves to 6-0 in AEW.

Below are highlights from the segments: