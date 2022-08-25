Huge Update On WWE Programming Changing To TV-14

Looks like WWE will continue to keep their "Attitude" in check. PWInsider is reporting that while there were initial discussions about moving WWE programming from TV-PG to TV-14, any plans for maturing the content of WWE have dissipated.

Speculation on this subject ran rampant back in July, when it was reported that there was a possibility of "WWE Raw" becoming edgier as soon as July 18th, with no other rumored changes to "WWE NXT" or "WWE SmackDown" but that was quickly debunked, though there were still rumors that the change could be under consideration. The PWInsider report is very clear that WWE programming will remain TV-14 for the foreseeable future, as it has been since 2008.

WWE began its PG era on June 22, 2008, scrubbing blood, cursing, and other aggressive acts and language from the shows. The change occurred around the same time that Linda McMahon began attempting a failed political career. McMahon's two senatorial campaigns, in 2010 and 2012, were soundly defeated by Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, respectively, though McMahon was later appointed to head the Small Business Administration by 45th President and WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump.

While WWE has seen a number of changes to its programming and roster under the new leadership of Paul Levesque, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan, an edgier product will not be one of them. McMahon and Khan are sharing the CEO position at the company, while Levesque has been in charge of Talent Relations and the creative direction of the company. All three assumed their duties in the wake of former CEO and chairman Vince McMahon stepping down amidst numerous investigations into his finances and a series of hush money payments made to former female employees.