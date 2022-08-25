Spoilers: Best Friends' Opponents In AEW Trios Title Tournament Semifinals Revealed

Orange Cassidy and Best Friends now know who they'll be facing in the semifinals of the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament. The match was recorded for this Friday's "Rampage" following Wednesday night's "Dynamite." Spoilers for the show are now available.

As advertised, Dark Order faced off against House of Black in the quarterfinals, with Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and 10 getting a victory over Malaki Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King. Dark Order will now move on to face Cassidy and Best Friends in the semifinals, with the winner facing either The Elite or United Empire. The match between those two teams is scheduled for next week's "Dynamite."

The match for Friday's "Rampage" wasn't without controversy, with Miro getting involved, distracting Malaki Black, and costing House of Black their chance at becoming the first AEW World Trios Champions. After his interference, House of Black took out its frustration on Miro, which led Sting and Darby Allin to come to the aid of the former TNT Champion.

The matches recorded for "Rampage" also included Claudio Castagnoli successfully defending his Ring of Honor World Championship against Dustin Rhodes in the main event. For those wondering how the rest of the night went, Wardlow defended his TNT Championship over Ryan Nemeth, and Sammy Guevara and his wife Tay Melo defeated Ortiz and Ruby Soho after Anna Jay-AS interfered.

Matches for "AEW Dark" Elevation" were also recorded Wednesday night, with the show featuring Matt Hardy, Dante Martin, Serena Debb, and Frankie Kazarian all getting victories. The big moment of the show was the main event, featuring Hikaru Shida and Emi Sakura, where Shida retained her Regina Di Wave Championship to close the show.