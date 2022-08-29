Mojo Rawley Reveals How Much Pro Wrestling Training Rob Gronkowski Has Done

Mojo Rawley and Rob Gronkowski have been scrapping since before either man stepped anywhere near WWE. In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc., Rawley talked about Gronkowski's future in the wrestling business and how much training he's actually done.

"I gotta think he'll go back to football before he comes to wrestling full time," Mojo said. "I've always said 'I don't think Rob is done.' He gets too bored too quickly. He's another one that likes a lot of excitement, is always doing a lot of things. He retired once before, it didn't last that long." Gronkowski had made appearances in the WWE right after his initial retirement from the NFL.

"I would love to see Rob come back [to wrestling.] I don't know what his master plan is here, I don't even know if he even has one. I know he wants to enjoy some time off." Mojo thinks that Gronkowski still has a lot to offer the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, saying that he could be biding his time until the second half of the season, as hits are "harder to shake off" at Gronkowski's age.

Despite Gronkowski's appearances in WWE, his training was limited by the brevity of his tenure. "He's had some training. No formal in-ring training. We had that in the ropes. We never got to that because [Tom] Brady went back to the [Buccaneers] and the offer was too good for Rob not to go back."

While Gronkowski never formally trained for any of his physicality, the former-WWE 24/7 Champion was responsible for helping Mojo get his chest chop-ready for the big leagues.