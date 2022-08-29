Freddie Prinze Jr. On Why He Believes Triple H Was Right About CM Punk

Rumors have stated that there has been tension with CM Punk backstage in the AEW locker room, and if this is true, this is not the first time the "Second City Saint" has been a part of controversy in a wrestling locker room. While Punk was WWE Champion for over a year from November 2011 until January 2013, he was never "the guy" in the company due to John Cena being at the top, even without the title.

"[Punk] wasn't loved at WWE and not all of it was his fault," former WWE creative team member Freddie Prinze Jr. said on his "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast. "Punk hated John Cena, not hated him, but hated what he represented, right, and that's that what the company was behind. And I remember one time Hunter saying, 'As different as they are, the reason he hates John Cena so much is because he knows if he was in that same spot he would act in the exact same way.' ... To hear the rumblings of AEW basically saying he's acting the way John Cena did back then it's just like, d**n near everything I disagreed with Hunter on, he was right. He just knows."

Triple H and Punk, as well as Cena and Punk, engaged in heated promo battles onscreen, with possibly the most famous promo of the 21st century being the Pipebomb, a promo where Punk aired his grievances about the company, Cena, Vince McMahon, and other topics to close out the June 27, 2011 edition of "WWE Raw." Punk wound up leaving the company in 2014 and was infamously released from WWE on his wedding day.

