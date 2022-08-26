Impact Ratings See An Increase After Last Week

Viewership numbers are looking good for Impact Wrestling as the promotion begins its journey towards its Victory Road pay-per-view in September. Wrestlenomics shared the viewership information for Thursday night and the episode of "Impact on AXS TV" was watched by 110,000 viewers, a 21-percent boost from the week before. The key demographic boost wasn't as big, but it did increase. "Impact" was watched by 26,000 viewers aged 18-49, up four percent and giving the program a 0.02 P18-49 rating for the week.

Looking at the rankings "Impact" came in 142nd among cable originals. For broadcast primetime, it ranked 164th. The number one program was "Big Brother" on CBS with a 0.79 P18-49 rating.

Turning back the page a year, the total viewership number is up, but the key demographic number is down. The August 26, 2021 episode of "Impact" had a 0.03 P18-49 rating, 33 percent more than Thursday night's show. Overall, last year's "Impact" was watched by 98,000 viewers on average, 11 percent less than this week's program.

Last night's program was highlighted by Alex Shelley bringing together his longtime tag team partners KUSHIDA and Chris Sabin to form "Time Machine" as the trio took on Violent By Design in the main event. The former defeated the latter after Sabin hit a Cradle Shock DDT. Also on the show, Impact World Champion Josh Alexander defeated Vincent in singles action, and "The Death Machine" Sami Callihan was attacked backstage with barbed wire by Moose and Steve Maclin. The program also hyped that Mickie James will have a big announcement next week.