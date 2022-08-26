Theory Comments On Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative

Triple H has taken over as Head of Creative for WWE following the retirement of former CEO and Chairman of the Board Vince McMahon. The 77-year-old made the decision to exit following allegations that he had paid multiple women millions of dollars of hush money in exchange for silence on inappropriate sexual conduct. There have been several recent changes to WWE programming, including longer matches on TV, a greater importance brought to WWE's midcard titles, and stories told throughout the entire shows. Along with changes onscreen, the talent has experienced change backstage, as the man who was in charge for 40 years is officially gone.

"I feel like I'm in a great position and there is definitely a comfortability there," Theory said appearing on "NBC Sports Boston." "Working with Triple H back in NXT, we all know the creative mind he has and even within the past few weeks that he's been running the show, I mean, it's definitely a difference and by difference, I mean a different side of a creative level. So, I think it's going really well."

Prior to Triple H taking over, Theory was looking to possibly take on the role of being the next "Vince McMahon guy." In the 25-year-old's first year on the main roster under McMahon's leadership, he had already become the youngest United States Champion and youngest Mr. Money in the Bank in history. Theory has worked under Triple H prior to now, as he was a part of the "NXT" roster during it's Black and Gold days, most famously as part of The Way faction with Indi Hartwell, Johnny Gargano, and Candice LeRae.

