WWE WrestleMania Tickets Dropped In Average Price Since Shift To Two Nights

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, WWE's flagship premium live event WrestleMania has followed a two-night format. After holding WrestleMania across two nights at the WWE Performance Center in 2020, the company has continued the trend in the years that have followed. This allowed WWE to sell more tickets as it welcomed fans back for WrestleMania in 2021 and 2022.

According to Wrestlenomics, WWE made between $17 million and $19 million USD from WrestleMania 38 ticket sales across both nights of the event at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. This means it sold 109,000 to 120,000 tickets, roughly 57,000 fans each night. Of course, this is well below what WWE had originally reported, but that's nothing new for the company. Wrestlenomics also reported that the live gate for the event likely edged out WrestleMania 32, also in Dallas, which generated $17.8 million USD and had anywhere between 74,000 and 86,000 people in attendance, as opposed to the nearly 102,000 fans originally announced during the event.

40,806 tickets were sold across the two nights of WrestleMania 37. That generated $6.2 million USD in revenue for WWE.

It was also revealed by Wrestlenomics that the average ticket price for this year's WrestleMania was lower than previous years. The average ticket for WrestleMania this year is anywhere between $140 and $177 USD, with the median being $159 USD. This would be about the same as last year's WrestleMania, though during the years where WrestleMania was one night, ticket prices ballooned to over $200 USD.