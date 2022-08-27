Update On Jessicka Havok's Status With Impact Wrestling

Impact star Jessicka Havok has a new ring name and a new persona.

Impact repackaged Havok and now she will be known simply as Jessicka. Her hair is short and pink and her clothes are brighter. She also went from being serious and intimidating to fun-loving and bubbly. Impact announced on Friday night that Jessicka had officially signed with the company, after making her in-ring debut this past Thursday on Impact against Alisha Edwards.

"BREAKING: Just 24 hours removed from her triumphant in-ring debut, we can now confirm that Jessicka has signed with @IMPACTWRESTLING – and it's gonna be sick! Read more: https://impactwrestling.com/2022/08/26/jessicka-signs-with-impact-wrestling-and-its-gonna-be-sick/... @FearHavok #IMPACTWRESTLING"

Havok is a former Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champion and a former Impact Knockouts Champion. Her first run in Impact Wrestling was from 2014 to 2015. She returned to the promotion in 2019 and is currently in the stable Decay, along with Rosemary, Crazzy Steve, and Black Taurus.

Havok is engaged to Impact star Sami Callihan and has been since June 2021. Earlier this week, it was announced that Callihan is set to face Moose and Steve Maclin in a Three-Way Barbed Wire Massacre match at Victory Road on September 23, 2022. During this past Thursday's episode of "Impact," Moose and Maclin attacked Callihan, by choking him out with barbed wire and wrapping him in it.

