Nick Aldis Took A Pay Cut To Help NWA During Pandemic

Former NWA Worlds Champion Nick Aldis re-signed with NWA in 2021, though he reportedly accepted less money to help NWA during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fightful Select has confirmed that Aldis took less money than his contract stipulated to help the promotion get through the pandemic. During that time, there were initial pay cuts given to talent and many had their deals expire due to the pandemic. Aldis also recently mentioned how he took less money in an interview.

It was noted in the report that NWA owner Billy Corgan picked up an option year on Nick Aldis' contract for 2021 and extended his deal for 2022. Corgan specified that Aldis isn't working backstage in creative and likes just being a talent.

Fightful Select also confirmed that AEW made Aldis an offer in 2019, which Aldis declined. Aldis made his NWA debut on the Championship Wrestling From Hollywood show in September 2017, beating Will Roode. He first became the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion in September 2017 after defeating then-champion Tim Storm. He lost the title to Cody Rhodes in September 2018 but later regained the title at the NWA 70th Anniversary Show. His second title reign lasted from October 2018 to August 2021.

As noted, Aldis was scheduled to face NWA Worlds Champion Trevor Murdoch for the title during night two of the NWA 74 event, but instead, he will be facing Flip Gordon.

Ongoing live results for night one of NWA 74 are available here. The main event for tonight's show is Kamille defending her NWA World Women's Title against Taya Valkyrie. NWA 74 is taking place at the Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta in St Louis, Missouri.