New Champions Crowned At NWA 74 Night One

During night one of NWA 74, two titles changed hands, the NWA World Tag Team Titles, and the NWA National Heavyweight Title.

La Rebellion (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf) defeated Hawx Aerie (Luke & PJ Hawx) to become the new NWA Tag Team Champions.

Before the match started, Doug Williams handed over his half of the tag team gold to the referee. Williams and Harry Smith were forced to relinquish the NWA World Tag Team Titles because Smith was unable to appear tonight due to an illness. Father and son duo, Luke and PJ Hawx took the spot for The Commonwealth Connection.

After the match, Williams shook hands with Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf. Before losing the titles tonight, Williams and Smith held the titles from June 11 to August 27. This is La Rebellion's second title reign. Their first title reign was from August 2021 to June 2022.

Cyon defeated Jax Dane to become the new NWA National Heavyweight. Cyon tweeted about his win, "I just won the @nwa National Title, and I'm celebrating by myself, eating a cold pizza, while sitting on my hotel room floor. @IAmJericho knows this feeling all too well. #NWA74."

Also, during the show, Homicide retained the NWA Light Heavyweight Title against Kerry Morton and Kamille retained the NWA Women's Championship against Taya Valkyrie in the main event.

Full results to night one of NWA 74 are available here. Tomorrow's main event is NWA Worlds Champion Trevor Murdoch defending his title against Tyrus.