Billy Gunn Comments On Chyna's Life And Legacy

Billy Gunn and Chyna were part of WWE's iconic D-Generation X faction during the Attitude Era. While Gunn stuck mostly to tag team wrestling alongside Road Dogg, Chyna acted as a singles star, winning the WWE Women's Championship and the Intercontinental Championship, becoming the only woman to accomplish the feat. Chyna, unfortunately, passed away on April 17th, 2016, due to an accidental drug overdose. However, Billy Gunn has fond memories of working with her.

"My best friend, she was amazing, she really was in all aspects of life," Gunn said on "The Sessions with Renee Paquette." "To this day it will still get me a little rocked up because she was that special to me, like she really was. When she first passed, I was so mad at her, like, it's just a, like that's just life ... My wife is one of the most special people on the planet, so she is awesome. And she knew [my relationship with Chyna] and never had a problem with it. It was more of a brother-sister thing."

Gunn also discussed Chyna's long-term impact on professional wrestling. "I think towards the end of her run up there she kind of knew, 'Hey, I'm doing something special. I'm empowering the... know where I don't just have to have a match where somebody rips my clothes off.' I think what women's wrestling has become... I mean for God's sakes, they're main eventing everything ... I don't think she knew the total impact of what she did but she was definitely the main one to do it."

