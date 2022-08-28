DDP Names Current WWE Star He Wants A Match Against

Diamond Dallas Page has named which current WWE star he wants a match with.

"I would love to have a match with Randy Orton and I really wanted that to happen," Page admitted on his podcast, Snake Pit. "He thought it was going to happen, which makes sense: RKO vs. Diamond Cutter. I would've loved it and I'd put him over in the middle and he'd kick out...It would've been a great match, we would've had some great promos. It would've been awesome to go do something with him because he's the total package really."

"I don't think they've tapped into his real s*** yet," chimed in Page's co-host, Jake "The Snake" Roberts. "He is phenomenal. There's a little something that he's not got and Bob Orton called me and asked me to get with him and try to help him, but the one time I had seen him, it's hard to figure out what he's missing because he's got it all."

Page's path never crossed with Orton, as he was either not in the company or not in active competition at the time Orton was. He began his career in 1988 as part of the American Wrestling Alliance. He then headed to WCW in 1991 and remained with the company until it was bought out by WWE in 2001 and managed to capture an array of titles during his time there. He stayed with the WWE for a year before he suffered a serious neck injury in 2002. He headed to TNA after he recovered in 2004 before wrestling on the indies. He was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame as part of the 2017 class.

