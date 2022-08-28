FTR Removed From AEW: Fight Forever

It appears that not every top AEW star will be in the new video game, "AEW: Fight Forever."

Fightful Select reports that Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are not part of the first version of "AEW: Fight Forever." According to the report, FTR made it as far as the "model phase" of the game and was removed from the game's roster by the Spring of 2022.

A source reportedly told Fightful that FTR was informed about being removed from the video game and not surprisingly, they weren't too happy about it. It was noted in the report, that being in the game would have come with a significant bonus.

As noted, over the weekend, "Fight Forever," was unveiled at Gamescom 2022 and received the Best Sports/ Racing Game Award. The game is available for pre-order at Amazon, Target, and Sony.

Wheeler and Harwood currently hold three titles — the AAA World Tag Team Championship, IWGP Tag Team Championship, and the ROH World Tag Team Championship. FTR have been the AAA Tag Champions since the October 16, 2021 episode of "AEW Dynamite," the ROH Tag Team Champions since they defeated The Briscoes on April 1 at Supercard of Honor XV, and the IWGP Tag Team Champions since June 26 at AEWXNJPW Forbidden Door.

Wheeler and Harwood will be teaming up with Wardlow to go against Jay Lethal and The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley) at the AEW All Out pay-per-view. All Out is slated for Sunday, September 4 at the Now Arena in Chicago, Illinois.