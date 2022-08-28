Theory Getting His First Name Back?

Theory, the current holder of the Money in the Bank briefcase, could reportedly be getting his first name back.

According to PWInsider, Theory was locally advertised as "Austin Theory" during a pair of WWE live events at Springfield, MA, and Manchester, NH, over the weekend. Theory wrestled United States Champion Bobby Lashley & AJ Styles in Triple Threat title matches on both nights, with Lashley retaining on both occasions with a Spear on Theory. As per fans who attended the matches, Styles & Lashley executed a lot of tandem offense on Theory, and there was also a spot where Styles took a selfie using Theory's phone while Lashley held Theory up in the air for several seconds for a suplex.

Theory dropped the "Austin" on the April 11 edition of "WWE Raw" in a backstage segment involving Adam Pearce and Sony Deville, revealing to them that he & former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon had decided on the name change.

It should be noted that WWE's official roster page still lists the 25-year-old wrestler as just "Theory," and it's possible the local advertising at the live events could have made an error. We should know one way or another on the 8/29 "WWE Raw" at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO, where Theory is advertised to appear.

On last week's show, Theory confronted the returning Johnny Gargano, and the pair teased a reunion of The Way until Gargano super kicked his former NXT protégé.

If Theory does get his first name back, he'll be joining Angel Garza as the second Superstar to get his full name back following Vince McMahon's retirement. Back in April, McMahon issued an edict prohibiting Superstars from using their real-life names or names they had previously used on the indies. The edict forced the likes of Theory, Riddle, WALTER, Tommaso Ciampa and several others to modify their in-ring names.