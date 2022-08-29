Vince Russo Claims He Has Been Consulting USA Network On WWE Raw

While Vince Russo has not worked with WWE in any official capacity since leaving the company in 2002, for the second time, the former WWE head writer dropped a bombshell on his "Vince Russo's The Brand" podcast over the weekend.

According to Russo, he secretly consulted USA Network on all matters pertaining to "WWE Raw" from April 2020 until April 2022.

"I've been keeping a little secret for the last two+ years. I want to come clean," Russo said [H/T SportsKeeda]. "Well, bro, I'm going to break the news to you on this show. I have not said this publicly before. From March, pre-Mania, bro, it was right before Mania in 2020, up until this past Mania in 2022."

"So basically, bro, for two years, I was consulting for the USA Network," added Russo. "For two years, bro, the USA Network paid me very, very, very well."

Russo claimed Vince McMahon was aware of him being hired by USA Network.

"I got in contact with the Vice President at the USA Network, who was overseeing Raw," Russo revealed. "He knew who I was, called me back immediately, and we had a long discussion. So the first thing he did was he went directly to Vince McMahon."

Russo elaborated further on his reason for "coming clean" nearly two years after taking up the job.

"When it comes to numbers when it comes to networks, I don't care if it's 1999 or 2020; I know where they stand," Russo claimed. "I know what they are looking for. I know what's acceptable and what's unacceptable because I had communication with them for two straight years. So, don't tell me what the f— I'm talking about, bro, when I'm working directly with the network that WWE Raw is on."

Last year, Russo revealed he briefly worked with WWE on a Peacock/WWE Network documentary. Russo did not provide further details on the project.