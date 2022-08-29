Brian Pillman Jr. Still Keeps In Touch With One Of His Dad's WWE HOF Best Friends

Brian Pillman Jr.'s father, Brian Pillman, was a professional wrestler for more than a decade, mainly in WCW and also WWE towards the end of his life. Pillman died from a heart attack at the age of 35 on October 5th, 1997. Pillman's son, Pillman Jr., wrestles in AEW in a tag team known as the Varsity Blonds, alongside Griff Garrison, an ode to the tag team his father and Steve Austin formed in the 1990s, the Hollywood Blondes.

"He's, you know, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, so as a personal person he is very much to himself guy, but he's also a very, very famous person," Pillman Jr. said appearing on "Casual Conversations." "He's busy a lot and I don't talk to him as much as I probably should, but I'm also not trying to, you know, bother him as much ... I'll call him and we'll talk for, you know, 40-45 minutes ... He's definitely due for a call. He was one of my dad's best friends for sure. I know he's been keeping tabs on me, though."

Pillman Jr. has not found much success in AEW, as the Varsity Blonds have yet to pick up a two-on-two tag team win on AEW's Wednesday night show, "Dynamite." Pillman Jr. has wrestled regularly for AEW since July 2020.

Earlier this year in the main event of night one of WrestleMania 38, Austin made a return to the ring and defeated Kevin Owens in Austin's first professional wrestling match since WrestleMania 19 when he was defeated by The Rock. Despite being an AEW star, Pillman Jr. revealed that he was in attendance for the match and show.

