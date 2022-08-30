Kurt Angle Explains Why He Spat Out Street Profits' Drink On WWE Raw

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle had an eventful homecoming on the 8/29 "WWE Raw" in Pittsburgh, PA.

Some of the highlights include an entertaining 'Shoosh-Off' with Chad Gable, a throwback backstage moment with Edge, and Angle sharing a toast with the Street Profits. Initially, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins offered the Olympic Gold Medalist one of their signature red cups, which Angle accepted before spitting out the drink, implying that there was alcohol in his cup. The segment ended with Angle pulling out three bottles of milk, which he & the Profits toasted to.

It's no secret that Angle has maintained his sobriety for nearly a decade following his issues with painkillers and alcohol over the years.

After "WWE Raw" went off the air, Angle appeared on "Raw Talk" to explain why he spat out the drink offered to him by the Profits.

"They tried to give me something that was really weird," Angle said. "It was really hard to swallow, and I spit it out. I gave them a better drink – milk."

Later in the interview, Angle thanked the WWE locker room for welcoming him with "a big reception" and noted that the atmosphere reminded him "of the old days."

Angle was also asked about The Alpha Academy trying to recruit him as a new member.

"Those guys are always going to try to recruit me," Angle responded. "I'm an Olympic Gold Medalist! Anybody is going to want me as a coach, but I'm glad the Street Profits won [in their match against Alpha Academy]."

The interview ended with Angle promising to return to future WWE shows held in his hometown of Pittsburgh, PA.